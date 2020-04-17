Is culture an essential sector?

In the unprecedented times we are experiencing now, we have heard stories of the dilemmas facing decision-makers about what is urgent and what can be stalled for the future. This prioritising seems to apply to every situation we confront. Ventilators, masks and sanitisers are given to some and not to others, and cash handouts and tax rollbacks and concessions are given to some and not to others.

Are art and artistes important to a society, community and nation in times of such catastrophes?

In a country like India, artistes will be the last to be provided ‘ventilator support’ by the government. That is because art is perceived as a luxury that a nation can do without, at least for a period.

You can certainly ‘exist’ with a good supply of provisions, water, and electricity. But can you ‘live’ a full, exciting and rich life? ‘To live is the rarest thing in the world, most people exist - that’s all’, said Oscar Wilde towards the end of the 19th century. Art is that elusive dimension that makes us human and provides us with the difference between ‘existing’ and ‘living’.

Art provides a mirror in which to consider what it is to live. It provides a multiplicity of narratives for reflection, motivation, self-development, inspiration, innovation and creativity; assets that are integral to building a better future.

But all conversations among artistes now are about the uncertainty of the times. Performances and cultural events are cancelled, incomes have disappeared overnight, and due to social distancing norms, the present is isolated. The anxiety pertains to the long, distant, arduous trek to get back to the theatres, face audiences, hear the applause, get one’s creative juices flowing, and feel ‘valued’ once again.

We have folk dancers, singers, magicians, puppeteers, and drama groups in every village in every district. While some may come under BPL and get benefits under government schemes, there are other categories that cannot be considered under these schemes. Not only do they exist in villages and small towns but also in the bigger cities. A majority of traditional and contemporary theatre professionals, classical dancers and musicians, martial arts performers, folk musicians, dancers, and theatre persons, stage workers, technicians, festival and event organisers, all of whom come under the ‘self -employed’ category, have seen their present and immediate future disappear overnight.

There are two types of future in artistes’ lives. One, a ‘planned future’ and the other, a ‘creative future’. One represents our daily calendar. It includes rehearsals, teaching, working on productions, and meetings. The ‘creative future’ is a journey which opens unknown doors, provides unexpected opportunities, and boosts conceptual innovation.

Should the ‘self- employed’ cultural workforce be given tangible benefits by the government to inspire in them the confidence to continue with their work and be somewhat assured that their now non-existent careers will soon kickstart?

The first step, of course, is recognising that art is not a ‘decoration’, but rather a unique societal product of human creativity holding immense potential. This position acknowledges that culture is a critical sector and merits governmental and corporate support.

Several countries, faced with a similar economic meltdown, have recognised that artistes and cultural workers are key to the road to recovery. Proclaiming that "artistes are not only indispensable, but also vital, especially now,” Germany’s Culture Minister has announced a staggering 50 billion euro aid package for the country’s creative and cultural sector.

While understandably, USA, UK, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and others have come up with big relief packages for the culture sector, even smaller economies such as Malta, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile have announced grants, loans, tax cuts, and pay-outs to help retain employees to help tide over these stressful times.

It is time for our Union and state governments to act. The Ministry of Culture has its own priorities, all of them valid. But self-employed artistes and cultural workers urgently need rescue measures now, and only the lever of government policy will have the impact required. I understand a “PM Cares-Covid-19” fund has been set up, and hope artistes will be included in the distribution.

(The author is a well-known dancer and Padma Shri awardee)