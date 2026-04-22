<p>While the news of Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy was widely celebrated by her followers and well-wishers, the announcement has simultaneously sparked concerns regarding her professional commitments.</p><p>'Buzz' suggests that the teams behind <em>Raaka</em> and <em>King</em> are reportedly at a crossroads. The makers of Deepika Padukone’s projects are now figuring out a way to get her portions completed on priority and are actively restructuring their shoot schedules.</p>.Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with cute pic.<p>“The production schedules for <em>King</em> and <em>Raaka</em> are now facing significant complications due to Deepika’s pregnancy news. The announcement naturally cast a shadow of uncertainty over her massive commitments and has introduced a 'bumpy road' for the makers<em>,</em>" said an industry insider.</p><p>“While Deepika has very little filming left for <em>King</em>, <em>Raaka</em> requires a much larger commitment. Her second pregnancy news has placed Atlee in a difficult position. He is making tough calls, including rewriting scenes and reducing Deepika's scenes without losing the character’s charm,” he added.</p>.Deepika Padukone joins Atlee-Allu Arjun's 'magnum opus' film.<p>“Safety is the top priority on set, and while many stars have worked through pregnancy before, the makers of <em>Raaka</em> don't want to take any risks, especially with the film loaded with heavy action sequences. Makers are considering using complete body doubles for the high-intensity stunts, allowing the project to maintain its 'high-octane' energy while keeping the filming environment secure.”</p><p>“However, don’t get shocked if she gets replaced in <em>Raaka</em>."</p><p>"While replacing a star of this calibre seems drastic, it remains a distinct possibility in the world of big-budget cinema,” he concluded.</p>.Deepika Padukone ousted from 'Kalki 2': Exploring the reasons behind Vyjayanthi Movies' tough decision.<p>Beyond the immediate challenges with <em>King</em> and <em>Raaka</em>, the status of <em>Pathaan 2</em>, <em>Golmaal 5</em> and various untitled projects is now under intense scrutiny. </p><p>Everyone is currently in a 'wait and watch' mode, debating whether to keep these high-profile scripts on the back burner until she is back on set or to explore other names so that the projects don't lose their momentum.</p>