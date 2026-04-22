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Is Deepika Padukone about to be replaced in Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'?

The production schedules for King and Raaka are now facing significant complications due to Deepika’s pregnancy news.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 08:48 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsDeepika PadukoneTrendingFilmyzilla

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