Is film music shrivelling?

There were great poet-lyricists like Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Shakeel Badayuni, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Shailendra, Hasrat Jaipuri, Indeevar etc. who had a command of language and who also knew how to ‘dilute’ their sublime poetry for the masses without killing its spirit and beauty. At the same time, an array of composers such as S D Burman, Madan Mohan, Chitragupt, Roshan, Khayyam, Ravi, Jaidev were composing ethereal compositions. K L Saigal, Rafi, Lata, Asha, Mukesh and Kishore were lending their unique voices to the songs. It was a fertile ground for quality production. Alas, nothing lasts forever. Once that generation departed, film music also started declining. Mind you, creating film music demands team work. Sadly, composers, singers and lyricists of today cannot hold a candle to their distinguished predecessors. The command of Hindi and Urdu has also declined. Back in time, poets often wrote songs, now it’s the pen-pushers.