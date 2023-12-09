Is our cinema finally becoming Indian?

Rathie agrees, pointing out that following ‘Bahubaali’’s success, we suddenly discovered that films which originate in a certain fraternity have the ability to crossover within India, bypassing linguistic and cultural barriers, to make a serious impact. “One blessing that came out of the pandemic was that during the lockdown, we were sitting at home consuming content from different fraternities. As a result, those in the Hindi speaking belts became familiar with Malayalam titles and those in the North, with Bengali cinema,” he says, confident that ‘War 2’ with superstars NTR Jr and Hrithik Roshan will be one of the biggest grossers ever.