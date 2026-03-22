<p>New Delhi: Actor-director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishab-shetty">Rishab Shetty</a> lauded<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh"> Ranveer Singh</a>-led "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", directed by Aditya Dhar, and said every frame in the film hits like a war drum.</p>.<p>"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release. The film released on Thursday and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.</p>.<p>Shetty shared a poster of the film on his X handle on Saturday. "'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' grips you from the very first scene and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn't just a sequel; it's a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother, absolutely loved the detailing. Top-notch performances by every single artist," he wrote, tagging R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh," he wrote.</p>.<p>"Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker," he added.</p>.'Takes guts to make a film 4 hours long': S S Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.<p>The first film was set in Lyari town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karachi">Karachi</a>, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles and revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-terror-attacks">26/11 Mumbai attacks</a>.</p>.<p>The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. </p>