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It grips you from the first scene and never lets go: Rishab Shetty praises 'Dhurandhar 2'

The film released on Thursday and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 12:10 IST
EntertainmentRanveer SinghspyAditya Dhar

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