It is a brave move to release 'Bhavai' in theatres in Covid times: Pratik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film Bhavai is set to hit the screens on October 1, which has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The actor says that its makers need to be lauded for taking the 'brave decision to opt for a theatrical release at a time when the Hindi film industry is struggling to regain its mojo due to Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra.

The film has been directed by Hardik Gujjar and revolves around what happens when the protagonist is roped into play Ravan in a Ramleela. It features 'fast learner' Aindrita Ray as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Bhavai?

I was thrilled about playing two different characters in the film. Moreover, the very thought of performing on stage as part of the film appealed to me as I come from a theatre background.

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

I play Rajaram Joshi, a simpleton from Bhuj in North Gujarat. He wants to be an actor and gets excited about working in a Ramleela staged by a team from the North. He gets to play Ravan on stage. I prepared more for Ravan as it is a mythological character, which requires one to be loud. I trained to get his laughter right.

How was the experience of working with Aindrita?

She is a sweet girl and a fast learner. She put in a lot of effort to play Sita mata on stage. We were all surprised when she performed the character after a 15-day workshop.

Are you excited or nervous ahead of its release?

I am super excited as it is releasing after Scam 1992. It was shot before the show but is releasing now at a time when people have expectations. There is always some nervousness before a film's release but that is always a happy thing.

Bhavai comes at a time when Covid restrictions have not been relaxed completely.

It is a brave move from the producers. We need to follow all precautions and maintain (social) distance while in public. That said, theatres have opened in most states in some capacity. I just hope Bhavai reaches maximum people.

Do you feel the Bhavai is a 'remakable' movie?

This film has a national appeal due to the emotions involved. I feel it can be remade in other languages. That said, I have not heard anything along these lines.