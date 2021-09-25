Actor Pratik Gandhi opens up on 'Bhavai'

It is a brave move to release 'Bhavai' in theatres in Covid times: Pratik Gandhi

Pratik said that he enjoyed working with 'fast learner' Aindrita, who plays his leading lady in the film

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  Sep 25 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 16:43 ist
Pratik Gandhi in a still from 'Bhavai'. Credit: PR Handout

 Actor Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film Bhavai is set to hit the screens on October 1, which has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The actor says that its makers need to be lauded for taking the 'brave decision to opt for a theatrical release at a time when the Hindi film industry is struggling to regain its mojo due to Covid-19 curbs in Maharashtra. 

The film has been directed by Hardik Gujjar and revolves around what happens when the protagonist is roped into play Ravan in a Ramleela. It features 'fast learner' Aindrita Ray as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. 

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Bhavai?

I was thrilled about playing two different characters in the film. Moreover, the very thought of performing on stage as part of the film appealed to me as I come from a theatre background. 

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

I play Rajaram Joshi, a simpleton from Bhuj in North Gujarat. He wants to be an actor and gets excited about working in a Ramleela staged by a team from the North. He gets to play Ravan on stage. I prepared more for Ravan as it is a mythological character, which requires one to be loud. I trained to get his laughter right. 

How was the experience of working with Aindrita?

She is a sweet girl and a fast learner. She put in a lot of effort to play Sita mata on stage. We were all surprised when she performed the character after a 15-day workshop.

Are you excited or nervous ahead of its release?

I am super excited as it is releasing after Scam 1992. It was shot before the show but is releasing now at a time when people have expectations. There is always some nervousness before a film's release but that is always a happy thing. 

Bhavai comes at a time when Covid restrictions have not been relaxed completely. 

It is a brave move from the producers. We need to follow all precautions and maintain (social) distance while in public. That said, theatres have opened in most states in some capacity. I just hope Bhavai reaches maximum people. 

Do you feel the Bhavai is a 'remakable' movie?

This film has a national appeal due to the emotions involved. I feel it can be remade in other languages. That said, I have not heard anything along these lines. 

