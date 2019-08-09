‘It’ returns for a week ahead of sequel release

Warner Bros has re-released ‘It’, the smash-hit 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's unsettling horror novel, ahead of the release of its sequel next month.

‘It’ is available for a week between August 9 and 15 in 4DX at cinemas in India. ‘It Chapter Two’ hits screens on September 6.

'It' follows a group of children, appropriately called the Losers' Club, given their penchant for being bullied by just about everyone else - who run afoul of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown: a demonic entity that wakes every 27 years to terrify Derry and feast on anyone It feels like, though it has a particular fondness of children.

The 2017 adaptation of the book ‘It’ featured a number of welcome changes, most importantly the change of setting of the childrens' half of the story to the 1980s from the 1950s, and making Pennywise a visibly unsettling creature with a Victorian-era costume, hellish makeup and blood-chilling laugh.

'It Chapter Two' features the Losers' Club returning to Derry 27 years after they beat Pennywise to stop It once and for all. The cast features big hitters like James McAvoy, who plays as Bill Denbrough and Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, while Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise. It is set to run for a massive 2 hours and 45 minutes according to director Andy Muschietti and looks like it will finally feature some of the cosmic stuff from the book, alongside a look into the origins of Pennywise.