It’s raining sequels in Bollywood

The other point is that with a money-obsessed industry, financiers are ever willing to invest more in a franchise or sequel. But the thumb rule for the audience is “better, not just bigger!” It is here that most sequels fail. On the other hand, we see a certain success level assured for vastly inferior sequels like this year’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ and ‘Fukrey 3’. And obviously, sequels minus popular stars must have intrinsic merit, or else they will tumble like ‘Yaariyan 2’ and ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’.