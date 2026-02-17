<p><em>Baahubali</em> star Rana Daggubati was one of the high-profile names to have graced the opening day of AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Rana shared his views on how AI tools are reshaping entertainment and filmmaking.</p><p>Warning that the technology could significantly transform the industry, Rana admitted that "It will replace all of us quite quickly". </p><p>AI now enables creators of high-impact films to virtually preview their movies before a single frame is captured, highlighting how the technology is fundamentally changing storytelling from the outset, PTI reported.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>The Summit is said to witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers and 500 global AI leaders.</p><p>After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.</p><p>The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.<br>Thirteen dedicated international pavilions, including Australia, Russia, and Estonia, are putting global AI synergy center stage this year. </p><p>The Expo floor features 300+ demonstrations organized under the "chakras" of People, Planet, and Progress to illustrate AI’s versatile impact. Innovation is a core pillar, with over 600 startups showcasing real-world, scalable AI tools. With an expected turnout of over 250,000 visitors and a massive lineup of 3,250 experts across 500+ panels, the summit is positioned as the ultimate networking hub for the AI industry.</p>