<p>We see celebrity ads everywhere, but Abhishek Bachchan’s approach feels different. He’s very open about the fact that he only collaborates with brands that have a place in his real life. By sticking to products he truly stands behind, he’s turned his endorsements into something much more meaningful than a typical commercial.</p><p>Talking about the same at a summit, Abhishek said, “I understand that, as a film actor, brand endorsements are part of the job you leverage your celebrity to sell products. But for me, it feels uncomfortable and almost deceitful if I don’t actually use the product.” For Abhishek, it seems authenticity isn’t optional, it’s foundational, as every potential partnership begins with a deeply personal filter.</p><p>“For me, my first criterion if there was a proposal that came to be a brand ambassador was – will I use the product if I don’t already…it has to be that I feel it will be dishonest of me to try and sell the product that I don't use myself.” That philosophy has shaped a portfolio defined not by short-term visibility, but by long-standing loyalty. His relationships with brands often span decades, a rarity in today’s fast-moving endorsement economy.</p><p>“25 years I still wear an Omega watch. When I used to work with Ford, which I loved working with, I used to drive a Ford car. I still have an Idea mobile number. I still use a Motorola phone. I use AMX as my credit card.” He sums it up plainly: “I feel it'll be dishonest of me to try and sell a product if I don't use it myself.” Beyond personal usage, Abhishek believes modern consumers respond to something deeper than features or marketing promises. “I genuinely believe that authenticity of storytelling and authenticity of intent is something that goes a long way.” For him, a product must carry meaning. “What is the story behind it that appeals to me?”</p><p>This mindset extends seamlessly into his entrepreneurial journey as well. Whether in sport, consumer brands, or emerging ventures, Abhishek approaches every association with the same principles: credibility, consistency and long-term thinking. He brings brand intuition, operational patience, and a deep understanding of consumer trust qualities that make him far more than a face on a billboard.</p><p>While audiences can spot a 'fake' endorsement easily in the digital era. Abhishek Bachchan seems to be a man of his principles and discipline. Jr B doesn't just pitch products, he stands by them with a level of sincerity that’s hard to find.</p><p>On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is busy working on Siddharth Anand's <em>King,</em> which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and others.</p>