'It'll be dishonest of me to sell what I don't use': Abhishek Bachchan chooses authenticity over endorsements

For Abhishek, it seems authenticity isn’t optional, it’s foundational, as every potential partnership begins with a deeply personal filter.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 13:32 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 13:32 IST
