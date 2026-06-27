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Homeentertainment

It's a national level experiment: Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

The movie will explore an untold chapter from the first season and also bring back many key characters.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:40 IST
EntertainmentMovieMirzapurAli Fazal

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