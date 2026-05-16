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'It’s about respect': Aalim Hakim refuses to work with actors having rude managers

Coming out in strong support of fellow artists, he called out unprofessional behaviour by managers and made it clear that respect for the crew is non-negotiable.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 05:25 IST
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