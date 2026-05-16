<p>The go-to hairstylist for Indian cinema’s biggest stars, Aalim Hakim, recently took to social media to announce he is blacklisting actors with rude management, proving that no amount of stardom excuses a rude entourage. Coming out in strong support of fellow artists, he called out unprofessional behaviour by managers and made it clear that respect for the crew is non-negotiable.</p><p>In a strong-worded post, Aalim Hakim revealed that he and many others in the fraternity are officially refusing to work with actors whose teams mistreat crew members.</p>.<p>"We have decided not to work with those actors, whose managers treat people badly," he wrote.</p><p>Emphasizing the need to respect the artists, including hairdressers, makeup artists, stylists, assistants, and crew members, he said, "RESPECT THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE STAR. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don't call them "just staff." Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up... there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.”</p>.<p>Hakim also said how several artists leave their homes before sunrise, stand for endless hours, miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep and peace, further adding how they make sure the actors' looks are at their absolute best.</p><p>"Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace... Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best. Creativity is not a small job. And respect should never depend on designation," he continued.</p>.<p>Aalim Hakim called out how the reputation of actors is damaged due to the behaviour of their managers. "It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members -- especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being. The saddest part is... sometimes actors don't even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them. A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance", he added.</p><p>The post quickly gained traction, also receiving responses from several Bollywood celebrities, sparking a massive conversation about how behind-the-scenes crews are treated.</p><p>Aalim is a true industry heavyweight, trusted with the looks of India's biggest icons. From actors like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh to cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, his list boasts an elite clientele.</p>