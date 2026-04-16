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'It's going to be a visual treat': Yash promises a mind-blowing cinematic experience in ‘Toxic’

Fans of Rocky are eager to see him scorching the screen with his magnanimous screen presence.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 05:37 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingActor YashKFIGeetu MohandasFilmyzillakvn productions

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