<p>Rockingstar Yash is currently in the United States to promote his epic film <em>Ramayana</em>, alongside producer Namit Malhotra. The duo made a grand appearance on the opening day of ComicCon 2026 in Las Vegas, kickstarting the promotions of the movie. While the audience was buzzing about the magnum opus, Yash also took a moment to discuss another big project, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>, an action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas.</p><p>During a media interaction, Yash opened up about his highly ambitious film <em>Toxic</em>, which marks his return to the silver screen after four years. His last appearance was in 2024 with Prashant Neel's blockbuster <em>KGF: Chapter 2</em>. Fans of <em>Rocky</em> are now eager to see him ruling the screen with his magnanimous screen presence. Meanwhile, the actor has confirmed that this high-stakes project will be a visual treat for cinema lovers.</p>.All you need to know about why Yash's 'Toxic': A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was postponed.<p>Talking about the film, Yash said, “For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology, and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel.”</p><p>Further speaking about his partnership with director Geetu Mohandas, Yash said. “It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director, Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well.”</p>.Toxic Teaser: Yash’s new film unveils a gritty, dark underworld in Goa.<p>Talking about how Indian cinema has evolved over the years, Yash elaborated on India as “a world in itself, every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture", highlighting how dubbing and Pan-India storytelling have connected audiences across regions. For Yash, Toxic represents this shift, a film rooted in Indian sensibilities yet designed for a global audience.</p><p>“It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience,” he concluded.</p>.<p>The highly anticipated <em><strong>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups</strong></em> is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is backed by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. While fans expected a March 19 premiere, the ongoing West Asian war has pushed the worldwide release of this Pan-Indian spectacle to June 4.</p>