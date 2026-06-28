'It's hard to believe': Trisha Krishnan reveals she shared a meal with K Bhagyaraj a day before his death

<p>The death of veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj has sent shockwaves in the Tamil film industry.</p><p>While many are offering their condolences, some are remembering the last moments they shared with the Tamil cinema stalwart at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just two days before his death.</p><p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trisha">Trisha Krishnan</a> has also revealed that she shared a meal with Bhagyaraj just a day before his sudden death due to heart attack.</p><p>Taking to her Instagram stories, a heartbroken Trisha wrote, "RIP dear Bhagyaraj sir. It is hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu, Kiki."</p>.K Bhagyaraj must-watch movies: 5 Tamil films that define the legacy of 'Screenplay King'.<p>K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday, June 27, due to heart attack in Chennai. He was 73.</p><p>According to hospital sources, the veteran actor suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his residence and was rushed unconscious to Apollo Hospital in Chennai where doctors declared him brought dead. </p><p>He is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj and two children.</p><p><strong>Vijay announces full state honours</strong></p><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> has announced that full state honours will be accorded during the final journey of the King of Screenplay as a mark of respect for his decades long contribution to the Tamil cinema.</p><p>In a post shared on X, Vijay called the death of Bhagyaraj as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema.</p>.<p>As per reports, Bhagyaraj's final rites will be held on June 28 at 1:30 pm at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai.</p>