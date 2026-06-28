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'It's hard to believe': Trisha Krishnan reveals she shared a meal with K Bhagyaraj a day before his death

K Bhagyaraj died on June 27 due to heart attack in Chennai. He was 73.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 04:48 IST
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Screengrab of Trisha's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Trisha's Instagram Story

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Published 28 June 2026, 04:48 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaDeathObituaryTrendingTrishaJoseph Vijay

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