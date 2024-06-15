It’s important to tell the story of migrants: Prateek Prajosh

A Kannada film based on the lives of migrants from northeast India living in Bengaluru is slated for release next week. Titled ‘Chilli Chicken’, the film directed by Prateek Prajosh is a story of five boys who work as waiters in an Indo- Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru. The restaurant is owned by a local Kannadiga named Adarsh, played by Shrunga B V. “An unexpected event sets things in motion,” Prateek says about a turning point in the film.

In summary, the film dwells on how these boys navigate through their lives away from home and how they deal with circumstances that make them feel like outsiders in their own country.

In a conversation with Showtime, the director talks about the real-life incident that inspired the film, working with actors hailing from strife-torn Manipur, and the relevance of the film. Edited excerpts: