It's tea, not coffee: Sonakshi Sinha on landing Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Sonakshi, who plays Fareedan in the multi-starrer drama set during India's freedom struggle when courtesans ruled the cultural landscape, said she just loves the way Bhansali, known for films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, presents women on screen film after film.

"Sanjay sir and I have been trying to collaborate for many years and I'm glad it happened with Heeramandi. The way he portrays his women on screen, nobody is able to do that. He has got a very different vision for it in spite of it being all magnum opus... He takes good care of how his female characters are portrayed on screen, and that's something I appreciate about him," she said.