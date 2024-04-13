JOIN US
Homeentertainment

‘I've always loved Bengaluru’: Vidya Balan speaks to DH about her new film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Last Updated 13 April 2024, 13:58 IST

Follow Us

In Bengaluru to promote her new film 'Do aur Do Pyaar' Vidya Balan shares her memories of the city.

Her latest work, the musical romantic comedy is out in cinemas on April 19 and has been produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It co-stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz

Balan describes the movie as colourful, lively, and naughty!

In this free-wheeling conversation with Anupama Ramakrishna, News Editor (Digital) Balan also speaks of pressing issues such as pay parity in the industry and roles written for women.

(Published 13 April 2024, 13:58 IST)
