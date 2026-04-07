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'I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets': Trisha scoffs at rumour-mongers with cryptic post

Trisha’s post is capturing attention online, with netizens lauding her biting humour that has been seen as the ultimate response to ongoing rumours.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:31 IST
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Screengrab of Trisha Krishnan's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Trisha Krishnan's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan

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Published 07 April 2026, 09:31 IST
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