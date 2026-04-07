<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trisha">Trisha Krishnan </a>has kept fans buzzing over the last 48 hours with a series of Instagram posts, which many believe were aimed at the ongoing rumours about her personal life. Her most recent story seems to playfully address these speculations. In her latest post, Trisha seems to be poking fun at the bizarre rumours of her marriage and retirement doing the rounds on social media.</p>.Vijay and Trisha: A timeline of On-Screen romance & Off-Screen rumours.<p>Jokingly tallying up her 'fictional' life milestones, she took to Instagram Stories and took a swipe. She wrote, "Apparently, I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota? 🤔 (sic).</p>.<p>Apparently, this is the first time the actress has publicly responded to the theories and gossip circulating about her personal life.</p><p>Trisha’s post is capturing attention online, with netizens lauding her biting humour that has been seen as the ultimate response to ongoing rumours. Meanwhile, her supporters have been quick to spread her words, praising the <em>Ponniyin Selvan: I</em> actor for her openness and her decision to address the bizarre speculations that have created a storm in many lives.</p>.Disrespect will be called out: Actor Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief's crass comment.<p>With her trademark sarcasm and charm, Trisha reminded everyone that gossip and rumours will be put to rest when the right time comes. From her indirect slyness at rumours to keeping her fans buzzing with her witty takes, Trisha is keeping her fans entertained with her sharp wit and playful spirit.</p><p>On the work front, Trisha is fully focused on her work and has a busy 2026 slate. Her works include Tamil films <em>Karuppu</em> (May 2026) with Suriya and <em>Sathuranga Vettai 2</em> (June 2026), Telugu film <em>Vishwambhara</em> (July 2026) and Kannada film <em>Dvitva</em> (Dec 2026). </p>