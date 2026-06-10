'Iyakkunar Imayam' Bharathiraja dies at 84: Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Sibi Sathyaraj & others pay emotional tributes

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் இயக்குநர் இமயம் திரு. பாரதிராஜா அவர்கள் காலமானார் என்ற செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனையும் துயரமும் அடைந்தேன். கிராமியப் பின்னணியில் வாழ்வியல் உயிரோட்டத்துடன் பல வெற்றிப் படங்களை உருவாக்கி, தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட உலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் இயக்குநர்…
தமிழ் மண்ணின் கதைகளை உலகிற்கு கொண்டு சேர்த்த இமயத்தை இழந்து நிற்கிறோம். #பாரதிராஜா சார் சினிமாவுக்கு தந்த பங்களிப்பும், அவர் விட்டுச்சென்ற கலைப்பயணமும் என்றும் அழியாதவை. உங்கள் ஆன்மா சாந்தியடையட்டும் சார் pic.twitter.com/M61G8V8DSu
Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu.
He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of… pic.twitter.com/MdoUfpztji
Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of #Bharathiraja sir. Sir, your films were a true textbook on the language of filmmaking. You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen and changed the course of Tamil cinema forever. A monumental loss to cinema. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/glhepF75lU
Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind… pic.twitter.com/p5a6yhn95y
My heart is heavy upon hearing the demise of our legendary director, Bharathiraja Sir. My deepest condolences to his family. His legacy will live on in every storyteller who believes that simple lives can create extraordinary cinema. His contributions to Tamil cinema will… pic.twitter.com/psGIwzGmjA