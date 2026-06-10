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'Iyakkunar Imayam' Bharathirajaa dies at 84: Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Sibi Sathyaraj & others pay emotional tributes

Final rites of the legendary filmmaker will be conducted with state honours, says Chief Minister Joseph Vijay
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 05:57 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTamil NaduTamil CinemaDeathObituaryPawan KalyanBharathirajaraghava lawrence

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