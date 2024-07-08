'Jaanam' Song Teaser: Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri get intimate in steamy 'Bad News' track

The second song of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bad Newz titled ‘Jaanam’ will be released on Tuesday (tomorrow). Announcing the same, the makers took to their social media and gave a glimpse of ‘Sexiest song of the year’.
The teaser has set the internet on fire with its steamy visuals and passionate chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The film's new track showcases Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in a series of intimate and evocative scenes garnering attention.
The duo's electrifying chemistry is palpable as they’re shown romancing in the pool and sharing passionated kisses underwater, making the track a visual treat for the audience.
Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri took to their social media accounts to express their admiration for the song and the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Even hashtags like #Jaanam, #BadNews, and #VickyKaushal #TriptiiDimri were trending on social media ever since the announcement.
Previously released song 'Tauba Tauba' was also received well by the audience and the song has garnered over millions of views on social media.
Bad Newz is helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles and is backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions banner. The movie will hit theatres on July 19.
Published 08 July 2024, 13:11 IST