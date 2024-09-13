'Jaane Mann': Karan Johar takes audiences through his iconic life journey

Dr. Jai Madaan’s eagerly awaited episode with Karan Johar is set to premiere on her podcast Jaane Mann, promising an emotional and transformative dialogue. Known for her profound wisdom as a spiritual coach, astrologer, and life strategist, Dr. Madaan has earned acclaim for her compassionate guidance through life’s challenges. Her insights into emotional well-being, relationships, and self-discovery have empowered countless listeners.

On her popular podcast, Jaane Mann, she engages with thought leaders and influencers, delving into health, career, love, and personal growth. In this upcoming episode, Karan Johar candidly discusses navigating trust, betrayal, and authenticity, providing a raw glimpse into the emotional and professional hurdles that have shaped his journey.

Reflecting on her time with Johar, Dr. Jai Madaan shared, "Jaane Mann has always been a journey of transformation, helping listeners embrace self-awareness and resilience. My upcoming episode with Karan Johar is a strong example of how things turn out in life with your vulnerability and fearless authenticity, which is at the heart of this podcast: the courage to embrace one's truth.”

Guided by Dr. Jai Madaan, the conversation transcends the personal, becoming a universal exploration of vulnerability, courage, and growth. Known for his fearless storytelling, Johar delves into his personal experiences, sharing heartfelt moments of resilience, self-discovery, and the life mantra that drives him: "Tera Karam hi Teri Vijay" ("Your actions are your victory"). The 30-minute episode goes live on Sunday, September 15th, at 07:00 p.m. on Dr. Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel.