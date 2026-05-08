<p>Jackie Shroff fans received an unexpected treat on Friday afternoon when the makers of <em>The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman</em> unveiled the film's first posters. These surprise drops officially kickstart the movie's promotional campaign as it gears up for its upcoming release.</p><p>Famous for his rugged appeal, the veteran star has allegedly stepped away from his comfort zone and will be seen playing a senior citizen who possesses immense superhero powers.</p><p>This announcement has sparked massive excitement across social media, sparking curiosity for how this fresh, innovative blend of comic book lore and cinema unfolds on the big screen. Written and directed by National Award-winning director Manish Saini, the movie is presented by Z Studios in association with Amdavad Films.</p>.<p>The first look posters suggest <em>The Great Grand Superhero</em> to be a heartwarming, family-centric sci-fi adventure. One of the viral posters showcases Jackie Shroff in a simple look, radiating the warmth of a grandfather rather than the intensity of a vigilante.</p><p>Reportedly, the movie revolves around a young boy who discovers his grandfather’s secret: he possesses superpowers. The catch? If the secret is revealed, it could trigger an intergalactic invasion.</p><p>Talking about the movie, Jackie Shroff said, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first."</p>.<p>Along with Jackie, the movie also stars Prateik Babbar, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena and Mihir Godbole in key roles. <em>The Great Grand Superhero: Aliens Ka Aagman</em> is officially scheduled to hit theatres on May 29, 2026. As the perfect summer release kicks off, Jackie Shroff’s grandfather-hero is said to prove that you’re never too old to save the world.</p>