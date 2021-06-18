'Jagame Thandhiram' movie review: A treat for Dhanush fans

Cast: Dhanush, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 3/5

Actor Dhanush's latest release Jagame Thandhiram is a watchable action entertainer that shines despite its flaws. The film revolves around what happens when a gangster from Madurai travels to London to work under a 'racist' don.



Predictable but 'massy'



The basic storyline is quite ordinary and predictable but it has just about everything-- right from a romantic track to a flashback sequence-- that one would expect from a commercial potboiler.



Effective writing

The plot reaches its potential because of the sincere execution. Jagame Thandhiram opens with a series of intense/violent sequences, which introduce us to the main characters and set the stage for what is to follow. The film subsequently moves at a brisk pace, which makes it easier for the viewers to relate to the reel action.

Some of the sequences feel a bit predictable but serve their purpose. The restaurant fight scene is a case in point. The block doesn't really offer anything fresh but it manages to highlight the hero's 'desi' swag, nonetheless. A key sequence featuring Dhanush, James Cosmo and Malayalam actor Joju George hits the right notes with its organic intensity. The flashback scene too is a highlight of the film as it adds depth to the narrative.



Punch dialogues galore



Broadly speaking, a mass movie can leave an impact only if it features memorable punch lines. Baashha, for example, would not have been the same without the 'Naan oru thadavai sonna...' line. Jagame Thandhiram is no exception as it too features quite a few one-liners with The 'villain' dialogue being one of the highlights of the biggie.



The Subbaraj touch



Subbaraj's movies usually have references to the film industry. Jigarthanda explored the 'meta film' concept while Petta, starring Rajinikanth, was essentially a celebration of the Superstar's body of work. Jagame Thandhiram pretty much follows the same formula. It features references to Kamal Haasan's Nayakan and pays tribute to a popular dialogue from Darbar. Moreover, a song from Muthu is heard in the background in a key scene.

A few hiccups

That said, the film has a few major flaws. The makers are not able to do justice to the 'amma' sentiment, which is widely considered to be the pillar of commercial cinema. The romantic sequences fall flat as Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi's chemistry is as underwhelming as can be. The climax too, fails to leave an impact as it is over-the-top and a bit stretched. It does not even match the standards set by Petta's final stretch, which featured a predictable yet well-executed twist.

Dhanush in 'Maari' mode

Dhanush's energetic performance, however, covers up these shortcomings to some extent. He excels in a role that caters to those who liked his work in Maari. Aishwarya makes a limited impact even though her character has more depth and screen time than the ones essayed by Simran and Trisha in Petta.

Cosmo brings the goods

Anushka Shetty's Silence garnered a fair deal of attention as it featured Hollywood star Michael Madsen in a key role. This, however, counted for very little as the Kill Bill actor was burdened with a poorly-written character. Jagame Thandhiram luckily does not prove to be Cosmo's Silence as the Game of Thrones star gets ample scope to showcase his acting prowess. His exchange with Dhanush in the second half exceeds expectations. He also mouths quite a few toxic lines, which helps the character generate heat.



Joju George deserved better

Joju George doesn't really get too much scope in the grand scheme of things. This is disappointing as he has emerged as a force to be reckoned with courtesy of his work in the Malayalam films One and Nayattu.

Final thoughts

Catchy's songs are widely regarded as the hallmark of a commercial movie. Sivaji, for example, featured numbers such as Vaaji Vaaji and Sahara. Jagame Thandhiram , sadly, has none. The Rakita Rakita track is not nearly half as effective as Mass Marana from Petta or even Chumma Kizhi from Darbar. The editing too could have been a lot better as some of the sequences break the flow of the film. The background music too is not as lifting as the one heard in Viswasam