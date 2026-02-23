<p><em>Jai Hanuman</em>, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster <em>HanuMan</em>, has officially commenced its production following a traditional puja ceremony in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hampi">Hampi</a>. This new chapter in Prasanth Varma’s PVCU features National Award winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishab-shetty">Rishab Shetty</a> stepping into the divine role of Lord Hanuman. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, this large-scale mythological epic promises a transformative and powerhouse performance from the director of <em>Kantara</em>. </p><p>With National Award winners coming together, the buzz for the film has reached a new high. This synergy of top talents has also established the project as one of the most talked-about pan-Indian projects in the film industry and is making massive noise within the industry.</p><p>The makers kicked off the project by paying tribute to the film’s roots. They launched the project with a puja at the Anjanadri Betta in Hampi (the birthplace of lord Hanuman). The puja ceremony was a star-studded affair as the event saw top names from the cine industry.</p>.Teja Sajja walks out of 'Jai Hanuman' over limited screen time and Rishab Shetty’s casting: Report.<p>While Bhushan Kumar sounded the clapboard, Anil Thadani handled the camera, with <em>HanuMan</em> leading Teja Sajja taking the director’s chair for the first shot. The ceremony concluded with producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar, Bhushan Kumar and Anil Thadani ceremoniously handing the script to Prasanth Varma, officially kicking off the start of a new chapter as pre-production transitions into active filming.</p>.<p>Earlier, the makers announced Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman with a stunning first-look poster, capturing the character’s spirit and divinity, while the actor undergoes a rigorous physical transformation to portray him authentically.</p>.<p><em>Jai Hanuman</em> is said to be a modern-day action epic that redefines the presence of legend in the Kaliyug era. The plot reportedly revolves around Lord Hanuman’s silence as a calculated gathering of strength, ready to rise when the time is right. The movie is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and promises a high-budget, top-tier visual experience that celebrates the immortal hero through a gripping and immersive story and is eyeing a summer 2027 release.</p>