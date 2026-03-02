<p>Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indrajit-lankesh">Indrajit Lankesh</a> chose Dehradun’s scenic 'Devbhoomi' as a backdrop to announce his latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bollywood">Bollywood</a> project, <em>Jai Hind, Jai Sindh</em>. This patriotic saga is produced by Sammy Entertainment and is winning hearts with its intense new motion poster. Beyond the gripping visuals, the film is making headlines for bringing legendary actress Jaya Prada back to cinema, alongside a stellar supporting cast including Mahesh Manjrekar and Zarina Wahab.</p><p>After his first Hindi outing with <em>Shakeela</em> starring Richa Chadha in 2020, Indrajit Lankesh is returning to the Hindi cinema circuit with <em>Jai Hind Jai Sindh</em>. The director, best known for his bold storytelling, is shifting gears from biopics to a sprawling period romance set against the backdrop of the Partition. Fans of director Indrajit are eager to see his unique directorial touch return to Bollywood with this ambitious new patriotic drama backed by Sammy Nanwani.</p><p>This powerful Partition-era drama weaves together a story of roots and self-discovery. By taking the audience on an extensive visual journey across India, the movie catalyzes a deeper conversation on peace, urging a shift in how we perceive love and connection with the neighbouring nation. </p><p>A powerful story of love and healing, this partition drama brings producer Sammy Nanwani’s personal journey to the big screen. By tracing the scars of history through real-life experiences, the film narrates the raw emotional depth of sacrifice and the true meaning of "home".</p>.<p>Speaking at the motion poster launch event, director Indrajit said, “It’s a story about searching. Beyond the vast visual canvas, we’ve created a layered narrative centered on the universal need for connection, closure, and authentic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/relationship">relationships</a>.”</p>.Border 2 trailer: A stirring salute to India’s Army, Navy and Air Force.<p>As different characters meet along the way, the story explores love, belonging, sacrifice, healing and the deep connection people have with their homeland. Indrajit Lankesh is surrounding his veterans with a powerhouse ensemble.</p><p>The film boasts a diverse cast, including Vikram Kochhar, Rahul Dev and the acclaimed Chaya Kadam, plus favourites like Upasana Singh and Amit Behl. Rounding out the team are Ajit Shidhaye, Rajveer Singh, Akaisha Vats and Ehsan Khan, with the movie also serving as a debut platform for fresh faces Gaurav Dingra and Jhanvi.</p><p>The team is currently starting the final schedule amidst the stunning backdrop of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a> and will be wrapping up the final scenes by mid-March. With production moving into its last leg, the makers are officially eyeing a mid-2026 release, so we won't have to wait much longer to see this one on the big screen.</p>