'Jai Sri Ram': Nayanthara apologises for Lord Ram controversy over 'Annapoorani' movie after backlash

"My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholly believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies. The intention behind Annapoorani was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another," she said.