<p>Cricketer Virat Kohli recently posed for pictures with his 'happy fan' actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor heaped praises on him, calling the moment ‘Virat Lamha’. </p><p>Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 'Paatal Lok' actor shared a picture posing with the former RCB captain. Along with the photo, he described meeting Kohli for the first time as a special moment and thanked him for taking the time out.</p><p>He captioned the picture: "Virat Lamha... Just a day before the kick-off of IPL 2026." It was so amazing to finally meet you. Thank you for your time, Capt."</p>.<p>The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of comments from Kohli and Jaideep’s fans, as well as messages from Jaideep’s colleagues in the industry.</p>.Virat Kohli gets new full-sleeve lotus tattoo as IPL 2026 fever soars.<p>According to reports, the pair worked together on a commercial, but we’ll have to wait before seeing it.</p><p>On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat has a packed slate for 2026-2027, including high-profile projects like King with Shah Rukh Khan, <em>Jewel Thief</em> sequel with Saif Ali Khan and <em>Paatal Lok Season 3</em>.</p><p>Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is generating massive noise on social media with his preparation for a highly anticipated return to action. After the successful 2025 IPL tournament, the star batter is expected to continue his dream form this season. Experts are expecting him to rewrite the history books once again this year.</p>