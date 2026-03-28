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Jaideep Ahlawat shares heartfelt 'fan moment' with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026 kick-off

According to reports, the pair worked together on a commercial, but we’ll have to wait before seeing it.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:40 IST
Entertainment NewsVirat KohliRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreTrendingJaideep AhlawatFilmyzilla

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