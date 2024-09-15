James McAvoy says he auditioned to play young Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' films

Los Angeles: "It Chapter Two" star James McAvoy says he was offered a hefty sum to play a young version of the primary antagonist Lord Voldemort, whose real name was Tom Riddle, in the "Harry Potter" movie series.

The Scottish actor, known for starring in popular movie series such as "X-Men" and "Unbreakable" trilogy, said he turned down the role in the first film "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" because of how much time it would have required.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, when the actor was asked if he would want to portray a character in "Harry Potter" or "Star Wars" franchise, McAvoy said: "Almost, yeah, I can probably say this one. The very first movie, I think it was...who is the, is it Tom Riddle in the first one, yeah? But he's like in it... for like a scene in a flashback or something like that? And they had, I simply remember it was right in the beginning of my career."

The 45-year-old said he auditioned for the role and the makers wanted to put him on a retainer basis.