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'Jana Nayagan' leak: Pooja Hegde urges fans to wait, watch Vijay's final film on big screen

'Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it,' Hegde said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:39 IST
Entertainment NewsVijaypooja hegde

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