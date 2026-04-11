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‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row: Sources deny CBFC involvement, calls reports 'baseless and misleading'

The film, directed by H Vinoth, was widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before entering full-time politics.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsEntertainmentCBFCFilmVijayTamil filmCBFC certificate

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