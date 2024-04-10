Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, dons customised 'Shiku' chain

A star-studded premiere was organised for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan in Mumbai last evening. The screening saw several celebrities attending the event. One of the stars who made heads turn at the gala night was actress Janhvi Kapoor. She graced the screening in a white pant suit to show support to the project which is backed by her father and producer Boney Kapoor. The event also saw her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor in attendance.

At the screening, Janhvi put an end to the rumours by confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi was seen sporting a personalised accessory named "Shikhu''. The customised chain, adorned with intricate designs, has become the talk of the town as fans and media speculate about the romance behind this charming gesture.