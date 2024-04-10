Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, dons customised 'Shiku' chain

A star-studded premiere was organised for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan in Mumbai last evening. The screening saw several celebrities attending the event. One of the stars who made heads turn at the gala night was actress Janhvi Kapoor. She graced the screening in a white pant suit to show support to the project which is backed by her father and producer Boney Kapoor. The event also saw her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor in attendance.
At the screening, Janhvi put an end to the rumours by confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi was seen sporting a personalised accessory named "Shikhu''. The customised chain, adorned with intricate designs, has become the talk of the town as fans and media speculate about the romance behind this charming gesture.
With cameras flashing and fans buzzing with excitement, Janhvi's stylish appearance at the Maidaan screening is making headlines for her proud display of the bespoke chain.
Social media platforms have been abuzz with conjectures and wishes with hashtags related to the actress and "Shikhu" trending.
Janhvi is reportedly in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya for quite a while and was spotted at several outings. But the duo never reacted to any of the rumours and maintained a dignified silence. However, Janvhi chose her customised chain to speak volumes on her behalf this time.
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is busy filming Ulajh, Devara her Telugu debut opposite Jr NT, #RC16 with Ram Charan and others.
(Published 10 April 2024, 08:29 IST)