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Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirumala Temple, prays for 'Peddi' success

Choosing the traditional pilgrim route, Janhvi took approximately 9 kilometres of Alipiri steps to reach the hilltop shrine.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:57 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorTirumalaTrendingFilmyzilla

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