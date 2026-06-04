Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirumala Temple, prays for 'Peddi' success

<p>Actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala during the early hours of June 4 to pray for the success of her next project, <em>Peddi</em>. Choosing the traditional pilgrim route, Janhvi took approximately 9 kilometres of Alipiri steps to reach the hilltop shrine. </p><p>Clips show the diva looking radiant in a classic purple saree while offering her prayers alongside her cousin Maheshwari. Visuals of Janhvi Kapoor from the shrine are going viral with her fans and <em>Peddi</em> lovers widely circulating the clips on social media.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, <em>Peddi</em> has opened to positive responses across theaters with critics hailing the movie as one of the career's best for Ram Charan and Janhvi. Not just the audience, the movie is also getting immense praise from producers and filmmakers from the Telugu cinema industry. </p><p>The craze for <em>Peddi</em> reached a fever pitch last night at an exclusive special screening attended by the elite of the Telugu film fraternity. </p><p>Among the high-profile guests were <em>Varanasi</em> director SS Rajamouli, <em>Spirit</em> director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Raaka’ Allu Arjun’s family and Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, who arrived alongside her father.</p>.<p>The star-studded audience was seen thoroughly enjoying the cinematic entertainer, making <em>Peddi</em> the season's definitive big-screen event.</p><p>TFI producer Sreenivas Kumar (SKN) and acclaimed director Sai Rajesh also visited director Buchi Babu Sana to congratulate him on the film's spectacular blockbuster success.</p>.<p>Ram Charan’s <em>Peddi</em> is on a record-breaking rampage at the box office, starting with an unprecedented performance in Karnataka. </p><p>The sports drama shattered previous metrics by minting a staggering Rs 3 crore from its special screening alone, a historic new benchmark for the territory. With this massive haul, <em>Peddi</em> officially surpassed <em>OG</em> (2.72 cr), <em>The Raja Saab</em> (2.61 cr) and <em>Pushpa 2</em> (2.55 cr).</p><p>Ram Charan’s <em>Peddi</em> is also registering historic ticket sales on the digital platforms. The film has crossed a monumental milestone on BookMyShow (BMS), tracking over 1 million tickets sold before its regular theatrical release.</p>.<p>Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas alongside Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, <em>Peddi</em> is making waves in the industry, both locally and internationally. Presented by Mythiri Movie Makers, the movie stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.</p>