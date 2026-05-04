<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=janhvi%20kapoor">Janhvi Kapoor</a> recently stirred up controversy by her remarks on alcohol consumption. </p><p>In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Janhvi opened up about a phase in her life when she starting drinking frequently following a traumatic experience.</p><p>During the conversation, Janhvi said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just, like, ‘I need to get drunk’."</p><p>However, things went haywire when her comments were taken out of context and misunderstood for alcohol addiction.</p><p>Now, Janhvi has cleared the air and clarified that the claims of her alcohol addiction were false and were largely misinterpreted.</p>.'Kaththi' to 'Mersal': Vijay's most compelling social dramas before joining politics.<p>Janhvi shared a story on Instagram of her initiative 'Off The Rocks' statement clarifying that she is not struggling with alcohol addiction.</p><p>The statement read, "We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning."</p><p>The statement further added that such false claims and misrepresentation for the sake of clickbait disrespects actors and those battling addiction.</p><p>“We want to be clear: Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence. Such misrepresentation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them. Let’s not trivialise efforts to lend a healing hand to a critical problem by misleading information for the sake of clickbait," the statement added.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'This is history in making': Fans hail Vijay for 'marvellous' entry into politics.<p>The statement further urged the media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading false information and handle such news with responsibility.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is set to star in <em>Peddi</em> with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20charan">Ram Charan</a>. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on June 4.</p>