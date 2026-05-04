Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Janhvi Kapoor shares statement calling out 'misleading' claims about her alcohol addiction

Janhvi Kapoor has clarified that the rumours about her alcohol addiction stemmed from her misinterpreted statement.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 10:12 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodJanhvi KapoorAlcoholTrendingalcohol addictionFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us