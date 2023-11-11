'Japan' movie review: Karthi entertains in new avatar in comedy heist

As any regular movie under this genre, ‘Japan’ too portrays the involvement of police, bureaucrats and politicians yielding to the larger narrative. K S Ravikumar, Sunil and Vijay Milton are convincing in their roles. Keeping the robbery as the central theme, another story is narrated parallelly. It is a generic story of a wife taking her son with her and leaving her careless husband behind. This minor story gives the much-needed gravitas to the overall character of ‘Japan’. The movie shifts from the present to past, while also from serious to lighter moments. Karthi’s performance as Japan is laudable as he posseses aloofness and still manages to appear as a strong character. Vagai Chandrashekar who plays Inba, Japan’s sidekick, has delivered a vivid performance. The duo amplifies the comic dimension in the narrative.