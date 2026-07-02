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Jason Sanjay recalls dad Vijay's fan 'kidnapping' him as a child amid rift rumours

Amid rumours of a rift, Jason has recently recalled some fun memories involving his father from his childhood days.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:41 IST
Entertainment NewsControversyTrendingkidnappedJason SanjayJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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