Jason Sanjay recalls dad Vijay's fan 'kidnapping' him as a child amid rift rumours

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a> has stirred up a storm -- both in the State's political structure and his personal life.</p><p>As TVK stunned Tamil Nadu giants -- DMK and AIADMK -- and recorded a sweeping win, Vijay's personal life was a topic of equal discussion, if not more.</p><p>Apart from his rumoured relationship with Trisha, speculation about a potentially strained relationship with his son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha amid his highly publicised divorce with wife Sangeetha, is also rife.</p><p>Amid rumours of a rift, Jason has recently recalled some fun memories from his childhood days.</p><p>In a video shared by Galatta, which was later deleted, Jason is seen interacting with a child and recalling his childhood memories.</p><p>He recalls an incident when he was "kidnapped" from his school while waiting to get picked up by his father.</p>.'To the person who makes it all worth it': Trisha can't take eyes off Vijay in sweet birthday post.<p>Jason is heard telling the child that he was reminded about the story when he met the child's father at a movie set.</p><p>Jason recalled and shared that he was "kidnapped" by the child's father, who was incidentally recording this video. The father is heard saying in the video that he was a die-hard Vijay fan and his intention was to take a glimpse of the star. And since Vijay never stepped out of his car, he picked up Jason from school and carried him.</p><p>Jason thought he was being kidnapped and started crying.</p><p>However, upon Vijay's arrival, the person safely placed Jason at the backseat of the car.</p>.'CM’s choice': Jana Nayagan producer is Vijay govt’s Special Representative in Delhi .<p>The video went quickly viral as many praised Jason for his affectionate words for his father believing it to be a subtle dismissal of the rumours of a strained relationship.</p><p>The rumours of a rift between the father and son were fueled by the children's absence from Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason is all set to make his debut as a director with <em>Sigma</em>.</p><p>The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan.</p><p><em>Sigma</em> is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.</p>