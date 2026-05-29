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Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut ‘Sigma’ starring Sundeep Kishan locks July 31 release

'Sigma' officially marks the grand entry of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, into the world of showbiz.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:09 IST
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