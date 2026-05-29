<p>The wait is finally over for fans eagerly anticipating Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. The makers of the film, <em>Sigma</em>, took to social media to officially announce its release date. The makers revealed that the Sundeep Kishan-starrer will hit theatres on July 31. </p><p>Dropping a special poster across social media platforms, the makers wrote, “A high-stakes heist begins. 💵 #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31st. 🗓️ Gear up for the ultimate quest.🔥”</p>.Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut in showbiz.'Man of vision’: Sundeep Kishan shares excitement for Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut.<p><em>Sigma</em> officially marks the grand entry of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, into the world of showbiz. First announced in November 2024, this highly anticipated heist thriller is being mounted on a grand scale by producer Subaskaran under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner.</p><p>Ever since its announcement, the film has remained one of the most talked-about projects in Tamil cinema, consistently generating strong buzz among audiences and industry insiders. </p><p>Despite the massive buzz, the production team completed filming under a shroud of secrecy. Reports suggest that post-production is now fully finished and the makers are all set to kick off their promotions soon.</p>.<p>Sharing his excitement, director Jason Sanjay said, "Sigma has been an incredibly special and enriching journey for me. I’m deeply grateful to Producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions for placing their trust in my vision and for constantly supporting me throughout this process."</p><p>"Working with such a committed cast and crew has been truly rewarding, and I sincerely thank every artist and technician who contributed wholeheartedly to this film. We are eagerly looking forward to presenting Sigma to audiences on July 31 and can’t wait to share more exciting updates soon,” he added.</p>.<p>Lyca Productions' grand-scale venture <em>Sigma</em> pairs lead actor Sundeep Kishen with a strong supporting cast, including Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, and Shiv Pandit. The film's premium technical crew features music by Thaman S, camera work by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL and special effects overseen by Hariharasuthan.</p><p>Ahead of its release, Saregama has locked down the music rights, and Netflix has bagged the digital rights. The makers are scheduled to announce the trailer and audio launch dates very soon.</p>