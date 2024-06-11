'Jassi' to 'Munjya': A Peek into Mona Singh’s impactful showbiz journey

A prolific journey spanning over two decades, Mona Singh has proved her mettle in acting by portraying several memorable characters, be it TV, movies or web series. From playing an endearing ‘Jassi in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ to the strong, emotional characters in ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and her latest venture ‘Munjya’, Mona Singh has consistently showcased her range as an actress. Every role she has played has managed to leave an indelible mark on the audience. As she continues to garner praise for her work in recently released 'Munjya', here we take a look at her journey in showbiz.