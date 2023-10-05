'Jawan' becomes the first Indian film to cross $16 million in the Middle East

Talking about the same, Nelson D’souza, Vice President International Distribution, said, "Jawan has been received exceptionally well in international markets and continues to perform exceptionally well, becoming the first Indian film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East and emerging as No 1 Indian Film while raking in an outstanding 44.43 million in overseas till date. There is nothing quite like this we have seen before and we are now looking forward to even more exciting times ahead with Dunki!"

"Jawan is spreading its magic in the UAE market. Well, among many, this is indeed yet another example of its success and the unprecedented love that the film is receiving from the audience. Well, as we see, Jawan is constantly on the rise, it would be interesting to see how the film will create more records in the future," Nelson concluded.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.