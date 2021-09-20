Jeetu Bhaiya to relatable story: 4 reasons to watch ‘Kota Factory’ 2’

The second season of the popular series Kota Factory is set to premiere on Friday (September 24), which has created a great deal of buzz among a section of the audience. The show caters to a younger audience and many feel that it may prove to be a feather in the cap for the digital space. With ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ and his gang set to return here is a look at four reasons to watch Kota Factory 2.

Jeetu is back

Jitendra Kumar, who played Jeetu on Kota Factory, was one of the highlights of the series as his character came across as the proverbial knight in shining armour for the distressed protagonists. He is likely to be the star attraction of the second season as well. One can expect him to have quite a few inspiring lines, which are likely to be the backbone of the series. Moreover, Jitendra my help the second season get wide patronage as he has emerged as a force to be reckoned over with courtesy his work in Panchayat.

A big opportunity

Kota Factory, unlike Sacred Games or The Family Man, was never really planned as a grand affair, and neither did it have star power. The very fact that it garnered a cult following despite these limitations proves that it’s the people’s choice. It remains to be seen whether a Netflix release helps transform it into a bigger phenomenon.

Family-friendly content

There is a perception that most digital series are synonymous with strong language and violence. Mirzapur and Sacred Games are the most notable examples of shows that followed this formula. Kota Factory 2, however, is a departure from the norm as it hardly features bold content. This alone makes it worth a watch.

Relatable story

Kota Factory emerged as a sleeper hit as the ‘Gen Y’ audience could relate to the simple storyline, which revolved around the challenges faced by IIT aspirants while preparing for the toughest examination of their lives. The second season takes the story forward and highlights what happens when the protagonists enter the second year of preparations and face their biggest challenge yet—self-doubt. The trailer suggests that the narrative will be more emotionally gripping this time around.