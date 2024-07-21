Jeo Baby presents Sithesh C Govind’s Kannada movie 'Idu Entha Lokavayya'

Jeo Baby, known for his impactful storytelling in Malayalam cinema with acclaimed films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Kaathal-The Core starring Mammooty and Jyotika, brings his expertise to Kannada cinema with this project. His decision to present Idu Entha Lokavayya underscores the growing synergy between different regional film industries in India.

Idu Entha Lokavayya is a social satirical comedy-drama set in the quaint villages along the Karnataka-Kerala border. The film unfolds over two eventful days, capturing incidents that lead to profound changes in the lives of its characters. The movie features a unique blend of Kannada, Malayalam, Tulu, Konkani, and Beary languages, reflecting the diverse cultural tapestry of the border region. Even the songs in the film carry mixed linguistic shades, adding to its authenticity and charm.