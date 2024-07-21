Jeo Baby presents Sithesh C Govind’s Kannada movie 'Idu Entha Lokavayya'

In a remarkable blend of regional talent, celebrated Malayalam director Jeo Baby presented the Kannada film Idu Entha Lokavayya, helmed by the Sithesh C Govind. This film promises to deliver a compelling and unique cinematic experience.
Jeo Baby, known for his impactful storytelling in Malayalam cinema with acclaimed films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Kaathal-The Core starring Mammooty and Jyotika, brings his expertise to Kannada cinema with this project. His decision to present Idu Entha Lokavayya underscores the growing synergy between different regional film industries in India.
Idu Entha Lokavayya is a social satirical comedy-drama set in the quaint villages along the Karnataka-Kerala border. The film unfolds over two eventful days, capturing incidents that lead to profound changes in the lives of its characters. The movie features a unique blend of Kannada, Malayalam, Tulu, Konkani, and Beary languages, reflecting the diverse cultural tapestry of the border region. Even the songs in the film carry mixed linguistic shades, adding to its authenticity and charm.
This rare hyperlink drama begins with a black cat crossing the path of several families, igniting a series of events influenced by local superstitions and resulting in unexpected outcomes. SC Govind has crafted a story that deftly balances humour with insightful social commentary, bringing out the cultural essence of the Karnataka-Kerala border and the unique traits of its people.
The collaboration between Jeo Baby and Sithesh C Govind has generated considerable buzz in the film community. Jeo Baby's involvement is seen as a significant endorsement, likely to attract a wider audience and elevate the film's profile beyond Kannada-speaking regions. Idu Entha Lokavayya is scheduled for release across Karnataka on August 9th, 2024.
Published 21 July 2024, 10:49 IST