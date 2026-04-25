<p>'Jerax' is a photocopier machine that can print human clones. Srinidhi Bengaluru, who made the acclaimed sci-fi musical 'Blink', offers this innovative supernatural concept in his OTT debut. But it is largely a wasted opportunity. </p>.<p>Prakasha (Nagabhushana) runs a photocopying centre in Rayadurga. The photocopier machine malfunctions and starts producing human clones. All that he has to do is get a photo of the person, and the machine will readily produce a clone. When a curious Prakasha produces a clone of his girlfriend to spy on her, things go wrong. He is forced to produce more such clones of the people in his village, from a dead politician to a living one, and that of a police inspector to set things right. </p>.<p>Srinidhi indeed sets up an interesting premise with bizarre, quirky situations that elicit a few chuckles here and there. While the series is quite enjoyable until the third episode, it soon becomes hampered by a predictable, repetitive narrative loop in which each new clone creates a problem that is resolved in almost the same way.</p>.<p>Set in the middle of the local election campaign, the six-episode series has satirical takes on elections, politicians and a certain party with a flower symbol. A politician is also excited about producing clones who can vote for him. The idea of manufacturing voters in today's 'vote-chori' politics is a biting reference, but with so much going on, everything seems to get lost in the chaos.</p>.'Raakshasa' review: Web series falls prey to OTT template.<p>While the performances are engaging, Nagabhushana comes across as histrionic and tries too hard to be funny. </p>.<p>Another Kannada web series by Zee5, another disappointment. However, credit to Srinidhi for trying to put up a good show while attempting to meet the streaming platform's expectations.</p>