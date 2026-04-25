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'Jerax' webseries review: Quirky premise, weak execution

Srinidhi indeed sets up an interesting premise with bizarre, quirky situations that elicit a few chuckles here and there.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:02 IST
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Jerax
2.5/5
Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru
Cast:Nagabhushana Payal Chengappa Manju Pavagada Srivatsa
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Published 24 April 2026, 23:02 IST
EntertainmentSpecialsMovie Review

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