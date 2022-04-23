'Jersey' day 1 box office collection:: Check details

'Jersey' day 1 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-starrer off to decent start

'Jersey' is a remake of Nani's Telugu movie of the same name

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2022, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 10:53 ist
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in a still from 'Jersey'. Credit: IMDb

Actor Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Jersey, which hit the screens on April 22, has opened to a decent response at the domestic box office despite facing competition from last week's big release KGF Chapter 2. Its day 1 collection is likely to be around Rs 5 crore (net), according to initial estimates. This is roughly at par with the collection of recent Bollywood films such as Antim, Tadap, and Attack

Jersey has failed to match the performance of  Shahid's previous  release Kabir Singh as the Sandeep Vanga-helmed romantic drama raked in nearly Rs 20 crore on its first day when it hit the screens in 2019. This, however, isn't too surprising as the film caters primarily to a multiplex audience. Moreover, its songs didn't quite become earworms prior to its release. 

The movie, not surprisingly, didn't find much patronage in mass markets as KGF 2 and RRR remain still remain the undisputed choice of those carving for a big screen spectacle.

Also Read | 'Jersey' movie review: Brilliant Shahid Kapoor headlines emotional drama

Jersey has, meanwhile, received positive reviews with critics lauding Shahid's performance and the emotional storyline. The word of mouth is positive, which may help it put up good numbers today. The film,either way, needs to have a solid first weekend in order to have any chances of emerging as a commercial success as the Eid releases--Heropanti 2 and Runway 34-- are slated to arrive in theatres on April 29. 

Jersey, a remake of Nani's Telugu movie of the same name, is a sports drama that revolves around a talented cricketer who quits the game only to stage a comeback. It stars Mrunal Thakur, last seen in Toofaan, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Shasha'. The cast includes Pankaj Kapur and child artist Ronit Kamra.  With Jersey in theatres, Shahid is set to turn his attention to make his OTT debut with a web series to be helmed  by The Family Man creators Raj and DK. 

 

