'Jersey' movie review: Brilliant Shahid Kapoor headlines emotional drama

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Rating: 3.5/5

There's no denying the fact established stars often hesitate to experiment with their reel image, something that often prevents them from exploring their abilities. Take Salman Khan for instance. He played the role of a macho cop in his last two releases Radhe and Antim. Shahid Kapoor, however, is an exception on this front as his latest movie Jersey is a complete departure from his previous release Kabir Singh, which hit the screens in 2019.

While Sandeep Vanga's movie was a dark romantic drama that revolved around a brilliant doctor-turned- possessive lover, this one is an emotionally gripping tale about the bond between a father and his son. Jersey, a remake of the popular Telugu film of the same name, features 'Shasha' in the role of a promising cricketer named Arjun, who has the potential to emerge as a national-level star. Things take a shocking turn when he quits the sport and takes up a job. His situation goes from bad to worse when he is suspended on charges of corruption. He eventually decides to try his luck on the cricket field once again so that his son, the person who has never judged him, can be proud of his 'hero'.

The plot, which stays faithful to the one seen in the Nani-led Telugu version, strikes a chord instantly as it deals with an underdog who tries to overcome the odds, a theme that was previously used in films such as Rocky and Lagaan.

Commercial Indian cinema has always been synonymous with the 'mother sentiment'. Even someone like Pa Ranjith, who is perceived to be a trendsetter, played up the 'amma' factor in his well-received sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai. Jersey treads a different path on this front as it focuses on the heartwarming equation between the protagonist and his 'Kaake'. Moreover, Arjun in turn considers his coach to be like a figure. This alone makes it a step in the right direction for Bollywood.

The story reaches its potential due to the meticulously written screenplay. The film begins on a slow note with a simple yet emotional scene setting the stage for Shahid's entry. Shasha's intro sequence is a treat for his fans as its perfect packaging builds an aura around his character and establishes him as a heartthrob. Jersey subsequently moves at its own pace, allowing us to fully emphathise with the protagonist's downfall from a cricket sensation to a virtual nobody, who depends on his wife for his bread and butter.

In a particularly telling sequence, his wife catches him red-handed as he 'steals' her money.

The interval block plays out reasonably well with a determined Shahid setting his eyes on a seemingly impossible goal.

The second half does justice to the standards set by the pre-intermission portions and highlights what happens when Arjun tries to compete with youngsters for the right to play in the Ranji Trophy.

The pacing here too appears to be just perfect as each moment -- right from the protagonist's struggles with his health to his battles with naysayers -- feels intense and realistic in equal measure. All of this sets the stage for the heartbreaking climax, which may leave family audiences teary-eyed.

The cricket matches featured in the movie look authentic -- something that gives Jersey an edge over forgettable sports dramas such as Victory and Dil Bole Hadippa.

On the flip side, the romantic sequences pale in comparison to the dramatic ones. Moreover, Arjun and Vidhya's love story lacks depth.

The music proves to be a letdown as not a single track makes an impact. Jersey, like most remakes, may not appeal to the original version's die-hard fans

These, however, are not major issues in the grand scheme of things as top notch performances make up for everything.

Shahid is brilliant in a role that gives the actor in him ample scope to shine. The star is convincing both as a middle-aged father and a cricketer. It is, however, his ability to emote with his eyes and speak through his silence that speaks volumes about his growth as a performer.

Mrunal Thakur, who failed to make an impact in Toofaan, is watchable in the role of a strict yet caring wife. Pankaj Kapur exudes maturity in a character that suits him to the T.

The background score is top notch as it heightens the tension in several intense scenes. The editing is up to the mark as none of the scenes drag.



