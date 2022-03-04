'Jhund' movie review: Brilliant Amitabh Bachchan headlines engaging sports drama

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan

Language: Hindi

Rating: 3.5/5

Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's maiden Hindi movie Jhund is a fairly engaging social drama that strikes a chord because of Amitabh Bachchan's towering screen presence and its sincerely-executed narrative. The film is set in Maharashtra and revolves around what happens when an aged professor gives youngsters from the slums an opportunity to lead a better life through their passion for football.

Contrary to perception, the film is more about what the game represents rather than the game itself. The basic story is easy to relate to as it explores the challenges faced by underdogs, a universal theme. It has a socio-political undertone, something that makes certain portions even more biting. The premise reaches its potential as the writing packs a punch despite minor shortcomings. Manjule utilises Big B the actor to the fullest, something that wonders for the film.

Also Read | 'Jhund' box office preview: Will the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer emerge as a commercial success?

Jhund begins with a few realistic scenes that introduce the viewer to the film's world. These segments hit hard as they are as raw as can be and ultimately set the stage for Bachchan's entry. This particular sequence works because of its organic intensity. Manjule decides against playing up Big B's 'Megastar' image, a good decision given the movie's genre.

While underdog sagas are the proverbial staple diet of movie buffs, they tend to get a bit predictable at times. Take Sarpatta Parambarai for instance. The boxing bouts featured in the movie did not have a great deal of novelty. They, however, worked as the staging was right as rain. The same applies to the football matches in Jhund. This, however, is not a major issue as commercial cinema is synonymous with formulae.

Jhund's biggest triumph, however, is the fact that it conveys strong messages through simple scenes. The climax sequence, set at the airport, is a case in point

Coming to the performances, AB Sr is the heart and soul of Jhund. The actor surrenders himself to the script, using his rich baritone to add depth to the realistic dialogues. His work in the courtroom sequence in particular is as iconic as it gets. It has shades of his monologues from Pink and Chehre.

The rest of the cast, which features relatively less established names, serves its purpose.

Jhund has no scope for commercial elements like item songs and romance. The makers, fortunately, don't force these aspects into the narrative. The title song is lifting and makes for a good watch on the big screen. The other aspects have been handled well.