Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, will be the solo host of the 95th Oscars on March 12

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 07 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 22:16 ist
Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel. Credit: Reuters photo

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the Oscars for the third time, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the the Academy Awards announced Monday.

Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, will be the solo host of the 95th Oscars on March 12.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," Kimmel said in a statement.

Prior to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

"We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes days after Kimmel extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Oscars
Academy Awards
Entertainment News
Hollywood
US news

What's Brewing

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

 