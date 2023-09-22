JioCinema to launch digital film festival on September 29

Other films in the line-up are 'Ghuspaith: Between Borders', which is inspired by the life and tragic death of renowned Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui; 'Rat in the Kitchen', a story of a man going through loneliness and having surreal experiences while being at home alone; 'Bebaak' a gripping tale about a woman's identity crisis as a Muslim in India; and 'The Daughter', a film about a young woman who sets out in search of a man who can help her carry out an act that will test her limits.