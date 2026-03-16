<p>Chennai: The recent decision to confer the prestigious literary honour, Jnanpith Award, upon lyricist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vairamuthu">Vairamuthu</a> has triggered a significant wave of condemnation from the top echelons of the Tamil intelligentsia, signalling an evolving cultural resistance against the veteran lyricist.</p><p>Leading the charge is Jeyamohan, one of the most influential figures in contemporary Indian literature, who called him a "ridiculous film lyricist".</p><p>In a formal communication to the Jnanpith Committee, Jeyamohan expressed deep disdain for the recognition and pointedly dismissed the lyricist's literary credentials, asserting that the survival of a culture depends on its moral clarity and that technical proficiency in film songs does not equate to a contribution to the serious literary canon.</p>.Vairamuthu to be conferred with Jnanpith .<p>In his letter to the committee, Jeyamohan was unequivocal in his assessment of the awardee's standing in the creative world.</p><p>He stated: "Mr Vairamuthu is neither a poet nor a writer; he is merely a ridiculous Tamil film lyricist. He plays no part at all in contemporary Tamil literature. I hereby express my deep disdain."</p><p>This sharp critique serves to decouple Vairamuthu's commercial success in the film industry from the high-art standards expected of a literary icon.</p><p>The backlash is also rooted in the 2018 #MeToo movement in India, during which seventeen women, including high-profile singer Chinmayi Sripaada, accused Vairamuthu of "sexual harassment and misconduct".</p><p>Jeyamohan emphasised that honouring individuals who face credible accusations of misconduct, while lacking genuine literary merit, undermines the very community that such awards claim to celebrate, effectively terming the recognition a "stain" on the collective dignity of Tamil letters.</p><p>This sentiment was echoed across various literary platforms, indicating a rare consensus among otherwise disparate intellectual circles. Akazh magazine, a prominent voice for contemporary Tamil discourse, published a scathing editorial questioning the institutional mechanisms that allow such honours to bypass ethical scrutiny.</p><p>The magazine asserted that the silence of award committees in the face of public outcry reflects a deep-seated systemic apathy toward the safety and dignity of women in the creative arts. By providing a platform for this dissent, the publication underscored that the issue is no longer a private dispute but a public concern regarding the values that the Tamil literary world chooses to project to the global stage.</p><p>Postmodernist writer Charu Nivedita also joined the fray, offering a characteristically blunt assessment of the controversy. Known for his transgressive and often provocative views, Nivedita's condemnation added a different dimension to the critique, focusing on the power structures within the Tamil film and literary industries.</p><p>He suggested that the continued patronage of the lyricist by political and cultural elites is a symptom of a broader malaise that prioritises proximity to power over ethical consistency.</p><p>"In our society, there is a strange logic that even if a man is accused of sexual harassment by 17 women, he can still be hailed as a Kavignar or great poet as long as he has political clout. This is not an award for literature; it's a victory march for predator," wrote Nivedita, in his website.</p><p>Nivedita's intervention is seen as particularly significant because it bridges the gap between high literature and pop culture.</p><p>In a series of social media posts reacting to the current honours, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada questioned how a man named by multiple women across different age groups as a molester could continue to be celebrated by the state and literary bodies.</p><p>She also criticised the silence and support of industry veterans, including Kamal Haasan and Pawan Kalyan, stating that the elevation of such individuals serves to silence victims and reinforces a culture of impunity.</p><p>It is to be noted that #MeToo allegations and intense public pressure previously led to Vairamuthu declining the ONV Literary Prize in 2021.</p>