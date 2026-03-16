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Jnanpith Award: Vairamuthu faces backlash; writer Jeyamohan calls him 'ridiculous film lyricist'

In his letter to the committee, Jeyamohan was unequivocal in his assessment of the awardee's standing in the creative world.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:41 IST
Entertainment NewsVairamuthujnanpith award

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