Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson to get divorced

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.
According to entertainment news outlet E! online, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court citing 'irreconcilable differences'.
She also requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork lists September 13 as the date of the duo's separation.
Tuner-Smith, 37, and the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Their last public appearance together was at the New York Fashion Week.