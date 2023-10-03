Home
entertainment

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson to get divorced

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 07:31 IST

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.

According to entertainment news outlet E! online, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

She also requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork lists September 13 as the date of the duo's separation.

Tuner-Smith, 37, and the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Their last public appearance together was at the New York Fashion Week.

(Published 03 October 2023, 07:31 IST)
Entertainment NewsTrending

