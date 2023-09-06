Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: A Look Back at Their Relationship

American singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have called it quits on their marriage of four years. The news has sent shockwaves around the world as one of Hollywood’s most adorable power couples has filed for their divorce at a court in Florida, US. In the court filing, Jonas has stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," reported People magazine. As the couple are headed for a separation, here we take a look back at their relationship timeline.