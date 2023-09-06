Home
Homeentertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: A Look Back at Their Relationship

American singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have called it quits on their marriage of four years. The news has sent shockwaves around the world as one of Hollywood’s most adorable power couples has filed for their divorce at a court in Florida, US. In the court filing, Jonas has stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," reported People magazine. As the couple are headed for a separation, here we take a look back at their relationship timeline.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 06:54 IST

It all started in October 2016, when the news of Joe Jonas dating Sophie Turner started making headlines after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

However, the couple kept their relation under wraps and never made it official.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

Further fueling dating rumors, Sophie and Joe continued to be seen together enjoying several outings.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

The couple made their relationship official by sharing a photo of themselves together in Miami on Instagram in January 2017.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

The couple took to social media and announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017. She posted a photo of her hand wearing an engagement ring with the caption "I said yes."

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

Joe and Sophie surprised everyone with an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on May 2019 just after the Billboard Music Awards. Reportedly, the wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

In June 2019, the couple had a second, more formal wedding ceremony in France which was attended by family and friends.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa in July 2020.

Credit: Instagram/@sophiet

On July 5, 2022, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Credit: Instagram/@joejonas

(Published 06 September 2023, 06:54 IST)
Entertainment NewsHollywoodCelebrity coupleSophie TurnerJoe JonasBreakupcelebrity gossip

